US Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Order Limiting Immigration

A federal court has intervened after U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order limiting immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries led to widespread confusion as refugees, green-card holders, students and workers were detained at American airports or barred from boarding international flights to the United States.



Late Saturday, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in New York issued an emergency order that temporarily bars the deportation of people who had been detained after landing at U.S. airports with valid visas. The order also bars the detention of anyone with an approved refugee application. Donnelly said in her order "There is imminent danger that, absent the stay of removal, there will be substantial and irreparable injury to refugees, visa-holders, and other individuals from nations" who are subject to the president's order.





On Sunday, Boris Epshteyn, a spokesman for President Trump, told reporters during a segment of Fox and Friends that the court order does not bar the executive order "whatsoever."



Epshteyn said the executive order ensures that the current laws on the books are followed.



"Those with green cards, if they are overseas on those seven countries, again, this is limited to seven countries they are able to come back if they pass thoroughly screening to make sure they are not posing a security threat," Epshteyn said.



A Homeland Security statement issued early Sunday said it will "comply with judicial orders," but went on to say it will also "implement the president's Executive Order to ensure that those entering the United Stated do not pose a threat to our country or the American people."



Reports from federal authorities indicated at least 170 people had been detained at U.S. airports since Trump signed his order Friday at the White House.



Trump brushed off comments that his order could be seen as an anti-Muslim measure, and said the "very strict" crackdown he had ordered was working out "very, very nicely." The new immigration rules target people from seven nations - all where a large majority of the population is Muslim - judged as possible threats to the United States.



On his @realDonaldTrump Twitter account, the president said the nation needs "strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW." "Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world a horrible mess!" Trump said.

U.S. lawmakers are speaking out both for and against the immigration restrictions.



Republican Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona said Trump is right to be concerned about national security, "but it's unacceptable when even legal permanent residents are being detained or turned away."



Senator Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat from California, told a reporter the ban is "an unbelievable action. It's one thing to see that an individual is properly vetted. It's an entirely different matter to say that because someone comes from a particular country or is a member of a particular faith that he or she has no access to this country."



At airports in New York, Washington, San Francisco and other cities, however, large crowds of protesters gathered. Lawyers, many of them from the American Civil Liberties Union, also came to airports to offer counsel to airport detainees or any other U.S.-bound travelers stranded abroad.



WATCH: Protests at Los Angeles Airport



One immigration attorney, Jordan Cunnings, told the Los Angeles Times newspaper one of the detainees was a young Iranian mother who has held a U.S. "green card," or legal work permit, for five years and is due to take her oath of citizenship in two weeks. Cunnings said the woman is traveling with her 11-month-old baby, who is an American citizen.



"People don't have phone access or communication access to the people waiting for them, or their attorneys," Cunnings said.



NBC's Chuck Todd asked White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus during a Sunday segment on Meet The Press if the administration thought about giving a 72-hour grace period to give immigration officials a chance to understand the new rules.



"I don't think you want to have a grace period," Priebus said. "Because then people who want to do bad things to Americans would just move their travel two days in order to get into the country before the grace period is over."



"You know, it wasn't chaos.The fact of the matter is 350,000 people from foreign countries came into the United States yesterday [Saturday] and 190 people were detained for further questioning. Most of those people were moved out. We've got a couple of dozen more that remain, and I would suspect as long as they are not awful people they will move through before another half a day today," Priebus added.