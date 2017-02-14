US Lawmakers: Flynn Had to Go

U.S. lawmakers of both political parties said they approved of Michael Flynn’s resignation as national security adviser and urged President Donald Trump to bring order to his fledgling White House on national security matters and beyond.

“That was a decision that was certainly warranted,” Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona told reporters Tuesday. “The vice president was misinformed [by Flynn].”

In his resignation letter, Flynn said he gave Vice President Mike Pence incomplete information about his conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the United States. Pence went on national television to deny that U.S. sanctions had been discussed with the Russian envoy, but Flynn later conceded that the issue may have come up.

U.S. law bars unauthorized citizens from negotiating with foreign governments. Independent Senator Angus King of Maine noted that Flynn spoke with the Russian ambassador during the waning days of the Obama administration.

“Private citizens, which is what general Flynn was at that point, are not supposed to be negotiating with foreign countries,” King said. “We can only have one president at a time.”

Lawmakers said their concerns go beyond Flynn’s actions.

“He [Trump] has to have a proper decision-making process,” McCain said. “There are various centers of influence in the White House that lead to a degree of disarray and disorganization, the likes of which we have never seen.







Our [congressional] oversight responsibilities are increased now because it’s pretty clear that this administration is incoherent on national security,” the Arizona Republican added.

“He [Trump] has to select a national security adviser,” said Democratic Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island. “That’s step one. Step two, he has to, I think, conduct a very thorough review of his relationship with his associates and the Russians. And there are many suggestions that those associations are more than just casual.”



Flynn’s resignation adds to a slew of controversies concerning Russia and underscores the need for thorough congressional probes, according to Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

“This is very alarming,” Manchin told VOA. “We will find out the depth of that [Russian influence] and where it goes, wherever the facts take us. You want a conclusion to this, if it goes any further, any deeper. I think the public wants to know and has a right to know, and we’re going to look at it.”