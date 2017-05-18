Accessibility links

US-led Coalition Strikes Pro-Syrian Government Forces

Map of al-Tanf, Syria
PENTAGON — 

The U.S.-led coalition has conducted airstrikes against pro-Syrian government forces near an area where Syria, Jordan and Iraq intersect.

A U.S. defense official told VOA Thursday pro-Syrian government forces were operating in an “established deconfliction zone” near al-Tanf border crossing when a coalition commander on the ground deemed the force a threat to his troops.

The coalition-backed troops used “shows of force and warning shots” to try to get the pro-Syrian government force to move out of the area, according to the official. The commander decided to call in an airstrike after warnings were not heeded by the pro-Syrian government force, he added.

Local media have reported the strikes caused casualties and destroyed a number of vehicles. It is unclear whether Russian troops were operating with the pro-Syrian government forces at the time of the attack.

The U.S. defense official told VOA “the strike was not a change in policy,” but rather an instance of the commander on the ground calling for force protection.

Tensions in the area have escalated as Syrian government forces and U.S.-backed Syrian forces continue to advance closer to each other. Both forces have said they are trying to push Islamic State fighters out of the area.

  16x9 Image

    Carla Babb

    Carla is VOA's Pentagon correspondent covering defense and international security issues. Her datelines include Ukraine, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq and Korea.

