US Navy Fires Warning Shots at Iranian Boats Near Persian Gulf

A U.S. Navy ship fired three warnings shots at Iranian boats near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, according to U.S. defense officials.

Reuters reports the four Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps vessels were approaching the USS Mahan at a "high rate of speed" when the U.S. Navy destroyer fired the shots.

The incident occurred in the Strait of Hormuz, which is between the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf.



The U.S. officials, who spoke to Reuters and CNN on condition of anonymity, said the Iranian boats did not respond to radio requests to slow down.

The Navy destroyer, which had been escorting two other ships, also fired smoke flares and a Navy helicopter dropped a smoke float, the officials said.