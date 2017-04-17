US Notes Concerns of European Monitors in Turkey Referendum

The U.S. State Department said Monday it had taken note of concerns by European monitors of Turkey's referendum and looked forward to a final report, suggesting it will withhold comment until a full assessment was completed.

An initial assessment by the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said Sunday's referendum, which granted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers, did not meet democratic norms.

"We look forward to OSCE/ODIHR's final report, which we understand will take several weeks," acting spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement.