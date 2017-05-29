US Observes Memorial Day, Honoring Its War Dead

The U.S. is celebrating Memorial Day on Monday to honor its war dead.

"Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving," President Donald Trump said in a Twitter comment. "Thank you, God bless your families & God bless the USA!"

He said the United States is the "home of the free, because of the brave." Later, Trump is participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery just outside Washington.



Unofficially, the day has come to mark the beginning of summer for many Americans.

Officially, Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday in May, has been set aside to honor all who died during military service throughout U.S. history. Congress declared Memorial Day a national federal holiday in 1971.



Observances around the country and Washington are planned for the day.

Rolling Thunder, with hundreds of motorcycle riders in Washington for the holiday, holds wreath-laying events at the World War Two Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Rolling Thunder participants ride on motorcycles to bring attention to the lingering number of prisoners of war and military service people who are missing in action.



The Veterans for Peace organization is holding several events in Washington to oppose what it says is "President Trump's outrageous budget proposal, including a $54 billion increase for the Pentagon."

Memorial Day began in 1865, just after the end of the Civil War, when a group of former slaves held what is seen as the first commemoration of the nation's war dead.

The group exhumed the bodies of more that 250 Union soldiers from a mass grave at a Confederate prison camp in Charleston, South Carolina, and gave them a proper burial.

For more than 50 years, the holiday only remembered those killed in the Civil War, not in any other American conflict.

It was not until America's entry into World War One that the tradition was expanded to include those killed in all wars.

This year, Memorial Day coincides with the 100th anniversary of the birth of America's 35th president - John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Washington's Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is hosting a JFK Centennial Celebration. Actors Martin Sheen, Brian Dennehy and soprano Renee Fleming are among the artists participating in the event.