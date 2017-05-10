US Offers Reward for Information on al-Nusra Leader

The United States has offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on the military leader of Syria's al-Qaida affiliate, al-Nusra.

The State Department said it would offer the reward for information "leading to the identification or location" of Abu Mohammed al-Golani, who the department named a "specially designated global terrorist" in 2013.

This is the first reward offered under the State Department's "Rewards for Justice Program".

Golani, a Syrian national believed to be in his 40s, is the leader of the al-Nusra front which is a U.S. State Department designated "foreign terrorist organization." The group, also known as the Fatah al-Sham Front, formally cut ties with al-Qaida last year.