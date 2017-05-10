US Polls Show Trump Approval Ratings Dipping Again

U.S. President Donald Trump's approval ratings among American voters are falling again.



Both Quinnipiac University and Gallup on Wednesday showed approval of Trump's performance in the White House dipping after he enjoyed a slight improvement last month when he ordered a missile attack following the Syrian government's alleged chemical weapons attack on its civilians.



Quinnipiac said its latest survey gives Trump a near-record negative standing, with 36 percent of those surveyed approving of his performance more than three months after he took office, and 58 percent giving him an unfavorable review. That compared to a narrower 40-to-56 percent negative finding on April 19, in a poll taken days after the Syrian missile barrage.



Gallup, which compiles a three-day rolling average of its polling on Trump's performance, currently records a 53-40 percent negative approval for the president, a bigger gap than a month ago when it found a 50-43 negative rating.



Quinnipiac found Trump losing ground among some of his most fervent supporters in the past, white voters with no college degree and white men.



The university's pollsters found that white voters with no college degrees went from a 19-percentage point favorable assessment of Trump a month ago to a narrow 47-46 percent favorable view in the latest survey.



Quinnipiac said white men a month ago favored Trump's performance by a 53-41 percent margin, which has now dipped to a 48-46 percent favorable edge.



The pollster said that by wide margins voters think of Trump as a strong person and intelligent. But voters also say by significant margins they do not think he is honest, that he does not have good leadership skills, does not care about average Americans, is not level-headed and does not share their values.



"There is no way to spin or sugarcoat these sagging numbers," Quinnipiac pollster Tim Malloy said. "The erosion of white men, white voters without college degrees and independent voters, the declaration by voters that President Donald Trump's first 100 days were mainly a failure and deepening concerns about Trump's honesty, intelligence and level headedness are red flags that the administration simply can't brush away."