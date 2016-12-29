New UN Chief Says He Wants to Meet With Trump

The new United Nations chief said he wants to meet with Donald Trump even as the U.S. president-elect renewed his call for major changes at the global organization.

Incoming U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who assumes his new post on January 1, said on Wednesday that he wants to "establish a constructive dialogue" with Trump as soon as possible.

"It is certainly in my interest to visit him as soon as possible," he said. "The United States is not only the main donor of the United Nations but a fundamental element in its actions."

Trump indicated Wednesday that he will use U.S. funding leverage over the U.N. to try to force major changes, although he has not specified what they would be.

"The U.N. had such tremendous potential. It's not living up to its potential," Trump told reporters in Florida. "When do you see the United Nations solving problems? They don't. They cause problems."

"So If it lives up to the potential, it's a great thing. If it doesn't, it's a waste of time and money," he said.

Trump has said repeatedly that he expects changes at the U.N. after he is inaugurated on January 20.