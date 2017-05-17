US Sanctions Iranians, Chinese Network Over Ballistic Missile Program

The United States Treasury says it has designated seven targets in connection with Iran's ballistic missile program, including a defense official who facilitated the sale of explosives and provided other support to Syria.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control said Wednesday that another of the seven targets is the director of the organization responsible for Iran's solid-fueled ballistic missile program.

The targets also include a China-based network, Ruan Runling, that provides supplies to Iran's military, and an Iran-based company, Matin Sanat Nik Andishan, that assists Iran's ballistic missile program.

The Treasury said in a statement that Wednesday's actions were taken in accordance with an executive order that targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their supporters.

US remains 'vigilant'

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, “These sanctions target Iranian officials as well as a China-based network that are providing support to Syria and supplying items to further Iran's ballistic weapons program. The United States will remain vigilant when it comes to Iran.”

The statement said the Office of Foreign Assets Control took the action in conjunction with the release of a State Department report to Congress detailing sanctions on people and organizations responsible for or complicit in human rights abuses against Iranians.