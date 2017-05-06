US TV Outlets Refuse to Air Trump Ad

Several national U.S. television news outlets - ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN - have refused to air advertisements from President Donald Trump touting the accomplishments of his first 100 days in office.

The paid ads feature nationally recognized television anchors with a "fake news" graphic superimposed on their faces.

Trump has used the term "fake news" largely for any reporting that is critical of him and his administration.

The networks contend that the ad is inaccurate. CNN and NBC said they would run the ad if the "fake news" graphic was removed.

CNN said in a statement, "The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is."

"Faced with an ad that doesn't fit their biased narrative, CNN, ABC, CBS, and NBC have now all chosen to block our ad. This is an unprecedented act of censorship in America that should concern every freedom-loving citizen," said Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law and campaign consultant. "Apparently, the mainstream media are champions of the First Amendment only when it serves their own political views."

The First Amendment asserts the freedom of speech in the U.S., as well as the freedom of the press.

The ad was produced by Trump's campaign committee. The president has already filed to seek re-election in 2020.