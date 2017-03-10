US Unemployment Drops Slightly; Economy Gains 235K Jobs

The U.S. unemployment rate dropped slightly to 4.7 percent in February as more unemployed people sought and found work.

Friday's report from the Labor Department also says the world's largest economy had a net gain of 235,000 jobs for the month.

That is more jobs than most economists had predicted. Experts say it takes about 100,000 jobs a month to accommodate new entrants to the work force.

With the economy at or near the level most economists say is full employment, companies may have to start raising wages to attract and keep the best workers. Friday's report said wages rose about 2.8 percent over the past year, which is a stronger gain than the previous month, and stronger than inflation.

Top officials of the U.S. central bank have said they are watching the labor market closely, and the strong report may encourage them to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve meets next week to debate interest rate policy and is scheduled to make an announcement next Wednesday. Many economists predict the Fed will boost rates about one-quarter of a percent.

The Fed slashed rates to near zero during the recession to boost growth and fight unemployment.