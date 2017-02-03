US Unemployment Edges Upward

The U.S. unemployment rate rose slightly in January, while the net gain in jobs was stronger than most economists predicted.

Friday's report from the Labor Department says the unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percent to 4.8 percent as more people sought jobs. Workers are not officially counted as unemployed unless they have sought jobs in the past four weeks. Many of the new jobs were in construction and retail shops.

The U.S. economy gained 227,000 more jobs than it lost in January, which is better than expected. But the growth in wages was a disappointing one-tenth of one percent, which is slower than the previous month.