The U.S. unemployment rate rose slightly from 4.6 percent to 4.7 percent, and the economy had a net gain of 156,000 jobs in December, according to a Labor Department report.

The job growth was a bit less than economists expected.

Friday's report also says wages grew around four-tenths of a percent or 10 cents an hour. Wages grew 2.9 percent over the last year, which is more than the rate of inflation.