Car Bomb Kills 5, Injures 11 in Mogadishu

A car bomb killed at least five people and wounded 11 others Tuesday outside a security checkpoint near the presidential palace in Mogadishu, Somalia.

A regional government spokesman said the bomb blew up in front of the Somali National Theater. He said three of those killed were soldiers.

Al-Shabab Islamic militants claimed responsibility. The al-Qaida-linked group has been behind numerous terrorist attacks in Mogadishu, including bombings and shootings in hotels and restaurants where government officials gather.

Al-Shabab terrorism is one of the biggest challenges that new Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed is facing.

The militants have declared him an "apostate" and are warning Somalis not to support him.

Al-Shabab remains a danger in Somalia despite being beaten back by Somali and African Union forces.