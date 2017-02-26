Vehicle Strikes Parade Crowd in New Orleans; 12 Hurt

Twelve people were injured Saturday when a vehicle plowed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans, police said.

The Times-Picayune said the crash was reported about 6:45 p.m.

New Orleans Police Department spokeswoman Ambria Washington said initial reports showed "about a dozen people are in critical condition."

She said that number could increase as the investigation continued.

One woman at the scene told local media that a silver truck whisked by her just feet away as she was walking through the intersection.

Carrie Kinsella said, "I felt a rush it was so fast."

Kourtney McKinnis, 20, told The New Orleans Advocate that the driver of the truck seemed almost unaware of what he had just done.

"He was just kind of out of it," she said.