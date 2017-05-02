Venezuela’s Maduro Calls for New Constitution

Struggling to control a deepening political crisis, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has called for a new constitution, a move denounced by his opponents.

Maduro signed a presidential decree Monday ordering a constitutional assembly. He shared a hazy description of the plan in a televised speech, saying some of its 500 members would be elected by “workers” to replace the document last revised in 1999 under Maduro’s predecessor, Hugo Chávez.

“The day has come, brothers. Don’t fail me now. Don’t fail Chavez and don’t fail your motherland,” the Associated Press quoted the socialist leader as saying.

Fewer than half of the assembly participants would be elected, Maduro said, noting political parties would not participate.

Maduro’s opponents and some analysts called the measure a pretext to postpone regional elections scheduled for this year and presidential elections for 2018.

Opposition leaders urged Venezuelans to ignore Maduro’s declaration and to sustain the near-daily street protests that have gone on for more than a month.

“We must continue fighting,” Julio Borges, president of the opposition-led National Assembly, said Monday evening. He labeled Maduro’s move “a scam to deceive the Venezuelan people with a mechanism that is nothing more than a coup.”

Borges encouraged Venezuelans to shut down Caracas’ streets for two hours Tuesday and to mobilize for intensified demonstrations on Wednesday.

"Let them know that they have to massacre a town or imprison us, or destroy us, but the Venezuelan people will not give up," he added.

Thousands of Maduro’s supporters marched in Caracas on Monday — Labor Day — to show continued enthusiasm for the so-called "Bolivarian revolution" launched 18 years ago by Maduro’s predecessor, Hugo Chávez.

Long-simmering political tensions erupted in late July when Venezuela’s Supreme Court — dominated by Chavez and Maduro appointees — issued a ruling to revoke the National Assembly’s legislative powers. It reversed the decision after a domestic and international outcry, but that has not quelled public anger.

Demonstrators are pressing to restore democratic norms, including recognizing the National Assembly’s legislation, releasing political prisoners and allowing humanitarian aid.

Years of political and economic turmoil have led to severe shortages of food, medicine and other basic goods.

The protracted protests against the Maduro administration have left 29 people dead, hundreds injured and about 1,300 detained.