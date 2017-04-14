Accessibility links

Vogue Arabia Appoints New Editor-in-Chief After Abrupt Exit

  • Associated Press

FILE - Mohammad Hazem Rezq, one of the Vogue staff works behind his desk at the magazine office at the Dubai Design District in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — 

The local publisher of Vogue Arabia has announced Manuel Arnaut as its new editor-in-chief a day after the surprise exit of its former editor.

Arnaut is currently the editor-in-chief of Architectural Digest Middle East, which like Vogue Arabia, is a publication of Conde Nast International.

In a statement released Friday, Dubai-based publisher Nervora said Arnaut, who hails from Portugal, will begin as editor-in-chief of Vogue Arabia May 7.

The fashion magazine's new edition for the Middle East had published just two print issues when it was reported Thursday that its editor-in-chief, Saudi Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz, was no longer in the post.

She was quoted in a statement to insider fashion website Business of Fashion saying she was fired because she refused to compromise on her vision for the magazine.

