White House Chief Usher Suddenly Leaves

Angella Reid, the first woman to serve as chief usher at the White House, is suddenly off the job.



The Washington Post reported Friday that Reid had been fired. Trump administration officials confirmed that Reid is no longer employed at the White House.



White House deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders said Friday that Reid left on good terms. No further explanation was given for Reid's departure.



Reid was the first woman and second African American in history to hold the position. She was hired in 2011 to replace the first African American in the job, Stephen Rochon,when he left for a position at the Department of Homeland Security.



The chief usher serves as manager of the building, overseeing the White House staff and assisting the president's family with decorating and logistics in the residential part of the building.



Rochon, Reid's predecessor, told CNN the Trump administration had asked him to come back "to run the house," but he said he declined the offer. He said the job, part of the permanent White House staff, is usually unaffected by politics, and staffers generally stay in their positions for a long time.