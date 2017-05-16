White House Denies Trump Leaked Highly Classified Intelligence to Russian Officials

U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and other members of the Trump administration have denied the accuracy of published reports that the president revealed highly classified information to Russian officials in the Oval Office.

The original story, first reported by the Washington Post, "is false," McMaster told reporters on the White House grounds late Monday. "At no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed and the president did not disclose any military operation that was not already publicly known," he added.

"I was there. It didn't happen," McMaster concluded, then turned around and re-entered the West Wing without answering reporters' questions.

Tillerson backs up McMasters

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who said he also attended the May 10 meeting with the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador, backed up McMaster's characterization of the conversation, adding in a statement that "a broad range of subjects were discussed, among which were common efforts and threats regarding counterterrorism."

Several U.S. news organizations reported that the president, in the Oval Office meeting, disclosed information considered highly classified.

The information Trump revealed could jeopardize a critical source of intelligence about Islamic State and the manner in which it was collected, according to reports by the Post, the New York Times and others.

A U.S. president has the power to declassify nearly any information, so what Trump did does not appear to be illegal. But intelligence officials, quoted by the newspapers, expressed concern that the information, provided by a U.S. partner government, could harm crucial relationships.

The Central Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency declined immediate comment when contacted by VOA.

Alarm from Capitol Hill

The president, in the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, appeared to be boasting about inside knowledge of a looming threat to aviation, according to the Washington Post.

The information, which was deemed to be especially sensitive, had not even been shared widely within the U.S. government or shared with other allies, according to the New York Times.

Those reports prompted immediate bipartisan alarm on Capitol Hill.

"I am shocked by reports that President Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian diplomats last week. This certainly raises questions about whether the president recognizes the serious implications of disclosing such sensitive information to an adversary," said Democratic Representative Eliot Engel, the ranking member on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. "I will be meeting later this week with National Security Adviser McMaster in a classified session, and will seek answers about what was revealed and how it could damage American national security."

'Inexcusable'

The vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Democrat Mark Warner, said on Twitter that "risking sources and methods is inexcusable, particularly with the Russians."

Trump's comments, if true, are a "slap in the face" to the U.S. intelligence community, Warner added.

"The White House has got to do something soon to bring itself under control and in order," the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Republican Bob Corker, told reporters. "Obviously they're in a downward spiral right now and they have to figure out ways to come to grips with all that's happening."

The story broke as the White House remains embroiled in controversy over last week's firing by the president of FBI Director James Comey. That occurred one day prior to the Oval Office meeting with the Russians.

FBI probe looks at link

The FBI is investigating alleged links between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

In a joint statement, the top Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, Elijah Cumming and John Conyers, called for the release of any audio recordings of Trump's meeting last week with the Russians.

"After an unprecedented week in which many thought it would be impossible for President Trump to be any more irresponsible, he now may have sunk to a dangerous new low," the two Democrats concluded.

Jeff Seldin and Katherine Gypson contributed to this report.