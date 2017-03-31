White House to Welcome Egypt, Jordan Leaders in Bid to Improve Relations

President Donald Trump will host Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and Jordan's King Abdullah II separately in the first week of April.

Trump reached out to al-Sissi just days after his January 20 inauguration, calling his counterpart to discuss how the two countries would work together to fight terrorism.

The White House has said the conversation was productive and a testament to the positive relations between the two countries.

"We hope next week's visit continues this positive momentum," a senior White House official said.

The White House has acknowledged Egypt's human rights abuses, but said Friday that they intend to "handle these sensitive types of issues in a private, discreet way."

Also Friday, the White House announced a meeting between Trump and King Abdullah next week.

"The president is pleased to welcome King Abdullah on April 5," the official said. "Jordan is a key partner for the U.S. in the region."

The White House confirmed that the U.S. would continue military and economic support to both countries, particularly in their efforts to fight terrorism in the region.

"We are going to maintain a strong and sufficient level of support to Egypt and Jordan," the official said.

There has been strong bipartisan U.S. support and financial backing for Egypt's authoritarian military rulers. The government has helped fight Islamists and helped preserve the regional status quo relating to Israel.