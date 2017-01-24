White House: Trump Believes Massive Voter Fraud in Election Cost Him Popular Vote Victory

The White House said Tuesday President Donald Trump continues to believe that voting by millions of undocumented immigrants cost him a victory in the national popular vote in November's election.

"It's a belief he maintains," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters, the day after the new president rehashed the election at a reception for congressional leaders, repeating the debunked claim that 3-5 million immigrants in the country illegally voted for his opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton. Spicer offered no evidence of fraud.

And election officials who have analyzed the November 8 vote say there were almost no indications of voter fraud - certainly not on the scale Trump cites.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the Republican presidential contenders Trump defeated in the run-up to the national election against Clinton, called on him Tuesday to stop repeating the claim, saying that if he has evidence of fraud, "he needs to disclose why he believes that."

Clinton won the popular vote count over Trump by nearly 3 million votes. But he won where it mattered, in the Electoral College, the system the U.S. uses to pick its presidents, with the state-by-state election results determining the winner, not the national vote total.

Graham, who dropped out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination after winning little voter support, said, "I would urge the president to knock this off. This is the greatest democracy on Earth; we're the leader of the free world, and people are going to start doubting you as a person if you keep making accusations against our electoral system without justification. This is going to erode his ability to govern this country if he does not stop it."

Another of Trump's Republican one-time presidential foes, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, said, " I have no evidence whatsoever, and I don't know that anyone does, that there were that many illegal people who voted, and frankly it doesn't matter. He's the president, and I'm not sure why he brought it up."

Trump, apparently worried that his election was delegitimized by Clinton's popular vote advantage, complained about media reports over the weekend with photos looking from the Washington Monument toward the U.S. Capitol where he was sworn in that showed far more people attended former President Barack Obama's 2009 inaugural than his.

On Tuesday, Trump posted another photo on his Twitter account from a different vantage point showing a large crowd in front of the platform where his swearing-in occurred. He said the photo would be hung near where the news media works at the White House.