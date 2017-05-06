White Texas Police Officer Charged With Murder in Killing of Black Teen

A white police officer in the southern U.S. state of Texas who shot into a car of teenagers, killing a 15-year-old African-American boy, has been charged with murder.

Roy Oliver of the Balch Springs Police Department turned himself in to authorities Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest, police officials said.

Oliver had been fired from his job earlier in the week in connection with the shooting of Jordan Edwards on April 29.

Several teens in the car

Edwards and his two brothers, along with two other teenagers were leaving a rowdy party in Balch Springs when Oliver opened fire on their car.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement the warrant for Oliver’s arrest was based on evidence that Oliver “intended to cause serious bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death.”

Oliver said the car was backing up aggressively on him, but video of the incident contradicted his story.

Shooting one of several

The fatal shooting is the latest in a string of shootings of African Americans by white police officers across the U.S. in recent years that have stirred outrage and protests.

A statement from the Edwards’ family lawyer asked supporters to avoid holding any protests or vigils until the teenager is buried.