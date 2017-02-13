Winners at the 2017 Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles on February 12, honoring the top performers in music over the previous year. Here are the award winners:

Album of the year: "25," Adele.

Record of the year: "Hello," Adele.

Best new artist: Chance the Rapper.

Song of the year (songwriter's award): "Hello," Adele and Greg Kurstin.

Best pop solo performance: "Hello," Adele.

Best pop vocal album: "25," Adele.

Best traditional pop vocal album: "Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin," Willie Nelson.

Best pop duo or group performance: "Stressed Out," twenty one pilots.

Best dance/electronic album: "Skin," Flume.

Best rock song: "Blackstar," David Bowie.

Best rock album: "Tell Me I'm Pretty," Cage the Elephant.

Best alternative music album: "Blackstar," David Bowie.

Best R&B album: "Lalah Hathaway Live," Lalah Hathaway.

Best urban contemporary album: "Lemonade," Beyonce.

Best rap album: "Coloring Book," Chance the Rapper.

Best country album: "A Sailor's Guide to Earth," Sturgill Simpson.

Best country solo performance: "My Church," Maren Morris. Best jazz vocal album: "Take Me to the Alley," Gregory Porter.

Best jazz instrumental album: "Country for Old Men," John Scofield.

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "Miles Ahead," Miles Davis & various artists

Producer of the year, non-classical: Greg Kurstin.

Best music video: "Formation," Beyonce.