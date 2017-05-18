Witnesses Say Car Slammed Into Pedestrians in NY Times Square

Witnesses in New York say a car a slammed into pedestrians at Times Square, killing at least one person.

Another 20 people are reported to be injured, but the incident does not appear to be linked to terrorism, media reports said, citing New York City police.

Witnesses say the driver was taken into custody by police.

Watch: video footage from the scene

President Donald Trump has been made aware of the situation and will continue to receive updates, according to White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Details of the incident are still coming in.

Police have closed off the area.