World Reacts to US Strike on Syrian Airfield

Britain says it fully supports the U.S. military action in Syria, while Russian President Vladimir Putin views the U.S. move as an “aggression against a sovereign nation” on a “made-up pretext.”

International reaction to the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian airfield has begun to come in as the world ponders the news that U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the strike in retaliation to the recent gruesome chemical weapons attack that killed about 100 Syrian civilians, including women and children.

Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, said the Russian president, who is a staunch ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, does not believe Syria has chemical weapons.

The Kremlin said in a statement that the U.S. action has inflicted “considerable damage” to already “lamentable” U.S.-Russia ties.

The Russian Foreign Ministry says it is calling for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council and says the Syrian air safety agreement that has been in place with the U.S. has been suspended.

Iran also “strongly condemned” the U.S. strike, saying the “unilateral action is dangerous, destructive and violates the principles of international law.”

Allies stand with US

However, Numan Kurtulmus, Turkey’s deputy prime minister, said in a live television interview the U.S. strike on the Syrian airfield was “positive.”

“We believe that the Assad regime must be punished completely in the international arena,” he said. Turkish forces have been involved in the fight in Syria and hosts many refugees from the neighboring country.

A British government spokesman said Friday, “The UK government fully supports the U.S. action, which we believe was an appropriate response to the barbaric chemical weapons attack launched by the Syrian regime and is intended to deter further attack.”

Saudi Arabia said in a statement that Trump made a “courageous decision.” The Saudi Foreign Ministry said U.S. action was the right response to “the crimes of this regime to its people in light of the failure of the international community to stop it.”

Jean-Marc Ayrault, the French foreign minister, said: “Use of chemical weapons is appalling and should be punished because it is a war crime.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “this message of resolve in the face of the Assad regime’s horrific actions will resonate not only in Damascus, but in Tehran, Pyongyang and elsewhere.”

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his government supports the U.S. action as a means to “prevent further deterioration of the situation.”

China more neutral

China’s Foreign Ministry has called on all sides to stick to political settlements. Beijing made the comment Friday as President Xi Jinping continued his visit to the U.S. where he will meet with Trump for a second day. The two met Thursday at Trump’s Florida resort.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the U.S. missile strike on the Syrian air base was “a calibrated, proportionate and targeted response.”

A Polish government spokesman said his government “supports all actions to end war and humanitarian crisis in Syria.”