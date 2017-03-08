Minnesota Man Gets Year in Prison Over Threat to Bomb Islamic Center

A federal court in Minneapolis sentenced a Minnesota man to a year in prison Wednesday for threatening to blow up an Islamic center.

Daniel George Fisher pleaded guilty in November to charges of sending a letter to the Tawfiq Islamic Center and threatening to “blow up your building with all you immigrants in it.”

He also faces three years of federal supervision after he is released from prison.

Fisher, 57, told investigators he has been angry at Muslims since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and wanted to stop them from building an Islamic center in his neighborhood.

“This sentence sends a message that anyone who threatens others with violence because of religious intolerance will face significant consequences,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Tom Wheeler said Wednesday.