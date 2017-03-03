Yemen Airstrikes Target Al-Qaida

Yemeni officials and witnesses say the U.S. military has launched airstrikes on suspected al-Qaida targets in southern Yemen for a second straight day.

Yemeni officials say the home of an al-Qaida leader was one of the targets in the pre-dawn attack Friday in Wadi Yashbam in Shabwe province. Attacks were also carried out in neighboring Abyan province.

Local residents say there are likely civilian casualties.

U.S. officials have yet to comment on the latest airstrikes.

One resident described the early Friday scene to the French news agency as a "terrifying night."

U.S. officials say al-Qaida members have used unclaimed Yemeni territory to plan and mount terror attacks against the U.S. and its allies.