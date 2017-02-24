Suicide Bomber Kills at Least 8 Soldiers at Yemeni Military Base

Yemeni security officials say a suicide bomber killed at least eight soldiers Friday at a security base in the southern city of Zinjibar.

The bomber, disguised as a driver delivering a load of wood, blew up his vehicle at the gate of the Yemeni military base after failing to get inside.

Heavy gunfire ensued as other assailants tried to enter the base, injuring 10 others.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but a military source said al-Qaida has carried out similar attacks in the area.

Southern Yemen has been the target of a series of suicide bombings by extremist groups as the Yemeni government has failed to restore security after pushing Houthi Shi'ite militias and allied forces out of the south in 2015.