Zambian Police Question Opposition Leader in Motorcade Spat

Police in Zambia are questioning the main opposition leader over allegations that he obstructed the motorcade of President Edgar Lungu.



Hakainde Hichilema, leader of the United Party for National Development, arrived at a police station in Lusaka on Tuesday after officers raided his home overnight.



Authorities allege that Hichilema blocked Lungu's motorcade with his own convoy of vehicles during a traditional ceremony in Zambia's Western Province over the weekend. They say Hichilema's motorcade did not yield after presidential security guards signaled for it to get out of the way.



The opposition party has denied any wrongdoing.



Hichilema, who lost an August election to Lungu, the incumbent, alleged polling irregularities after the vote and went to court. The nation's top court then rejected an opposition petition to block Lungu's inauguration.