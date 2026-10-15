Explainer: Taiwan’s Alaska LNG Bet

Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Mandarin article.

Taiwan is looking to Alaska for more than natural gas. U.S. President Donald Trump announced this week that Taiwan had agreed to buy 30 percent of the output from a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Alaska over a 20-year period. He also announced a $4.4 billion investment commitment from Taiwan.



Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs subsequently confirmed that the state-owned CPC Corporation had made significant progress in negotiations with the project developer, New York-based energy company Glenfarne. But key details, including ownership stakes and other contract terms, remain unsettled.



The announcement raises a key question: What does this deal mean for Taiwan’s energy security, U.S. energy exports, and cross-strait relations?



What is the Alaska LNG project?



The Alaska LNG project is a proposed $44.5 billion to $54.5 billion energy development project. It would transport natural gas from Alaska’s North Slope through a pipeline about 1,300 kilometers long to a southern export terminal. The gas would then be cooled into liquid form and shipped to Asian markets.



The project could begin supplying Taiwan as early as 2032, if construction and financing proceed as planned.



Alaska has rich natural gas reserves. The U.S. Energy Information Administration says the state’s proved reserves rose nearly 7 percent in 2024, reaching about 103 trillion cubic feet.



What has Taiwan committed to?



Under the current plan, Taiwan’s CPC Corporation would purchase 6 million metric tons of LNG annually once production begins and invest up to $4.4 billion in the project.



Taiwan says the Pacific shipping route offers a geographic advantage. Buying gas from Alaska could diversify its suppliers and reduce dependence on existing import channels in the turbulent Middle East. To that end since the close of the Strait of Hormuz Taiwan has quickly pivoted to other suppliers. So far this year, LNG imports from Australia and the U.S. now account for nearly 60 percent of the Islands supply.



For an island that relies heavily on imported energy, supply diversification is more than a commercial decision. On Wednesday, Premier Cho Jung-tai said the government’s role is to ensure ‘the stability and resilience of the entire energy supply.”



Why does the deal matter?



For Washington, Taiwan’s participation could provide a major customer and fresh capital for a project that has struggled to advance. The deal also aligns with the Trump administration’s push to expand U.S. energy production and exports, potentially bringing investment and jobs to Alaska.



For Taipei, long-term supply contracts would provide greater predictability and another source of natural gas. Shorter Pacific shipping routes also would offer logistical advantages.



But the benefits are not guaranteed. A long-term contract could limit Taiwan’s flexibility to switch suppliers if market conditions change. And the final price, investment structure and purchasing obligations have yet to be fully established.



What does Beijing say?

China’s Foreign Ministry criticized Taiwan’s participation, saying the island’s external affairs should be based on the “one-China principle.” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning accused Taiwan’s current administration of promoting independence under the guise of economic cooperation.



Beijing claims the self-governed island as part of China. Taiwan rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims.



The dispute highlights how even an energy transaction can carry political consequences. Closer commercial ties between Washington and Taipei could draw scrutiny from Beijing, although the proposed gas deal is not itself a formal security agreement.



What happens next?



Whether the deal moves beyond a political announcement to actual construction will depend on three factors: whether Taiwan and the developer sign a formal agreement, whether the project secures financing, and whether construction proceeds as planned.



The bottom line:



Taiwan sees an opportunity to diversify its energy supplies, while the United States gains a potential anchor customer for a long-delayed export project.



But a political announcement is not a commercial breakthrough. Until contracts are finalized, financing secured and construction moves forward, the deal remains a promising, though unproven, bet on energy security.