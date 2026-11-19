Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Kurdish article.

Iraq's government says it has reached a compromise with an Iran-backed militia that will government forces were to move into the group's stronghold of Jurf al-Sakhar on Friday.

Word of the government compromise with the Kataib Hezbollah militia comes from three senior security officials who spoke with Reuters news Agency.

The announcement came as Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi readied security forces to move against ‌the group. However some observers question whether al-Zaidi has the political backing and security capabilities needed to challenge Iran-aligned armed groups.

Al-Zaidi assumed office in May through a political settlement among Shiite parties within the Coordination Framework rather than a direct electoral mandate. He faces resistance from Kataib Hezbollah, which has controlled the strategic area south of Baghdad for more than a decade.

On Thursday, Prime Minister al-Zaidi ordered the reopening of all closed roads in Jurf al-Sakhar, reaffirming that Iraqi security forces would assert state authority throughout the country.

The Iraqi government also established a joint command headquarters, scheduled to begin operations Friday, bringing together Iraqi army, federal police, Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and energy police units.

However up until now, Kataib Hezbollah has rejected demands to withdraw from the area or surrender its weapons.

Analysts Question Government's Resolve

Elizabeth Tsurkov, a researcher kidnapped by Kataib Hezbollah in March 2023, told VOA Prime Minister al-Zaidi and Iraq's chief justice, Faiq Zeydan, appear determined to confront the militias but face significant political obstacles.

"They have quite a narrow base of support inside the Coordination Framework," Tsurkov said.

She argued that most factions within the Shiite political alliance appear to favor a negotiated compromise that would allow both the government and Kataib Hezbollah to save face without fundamentally changing the balance of power.

Tsurkov also warned that militia penetration of Iraq's security institutions could undermine government operations.

She described the government's goal of bringing all weapons under state control by June 2027 as unrealistic without gradual reforms to reduce militia influence within security agencies.

Michael Pregent, a former U.S. military intelligence officer and analyst at the Hudson Institute, offered an even more skeptical assessment.

Pregent says that influential militia figures, including Badr Organization leader Hadi al-Amiri and Kataib Hezbollah commander Abu Fadak, were involved in coordinating the operation, alongside Iranian Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani.

"This is not a real operation. It's cosmetic," Pregent told VOA. "It's a change of command. It's a rotation of forces. It is not a move by Iraq to reclaim its sovereignty from Iranian militias."

His account of the involvement of the militia leaders and Qaani have not been independently confirmed by the VOA.

Washington Demands Accountability

In a November 17 statement to VOA, the U.S. State Department said, "The United States expects Prime Minister Al-Zaidi to hold Iran-aligned militias accountable for engaging in violent and destabilizing activities throughout Iraq and the entire region."

The statement accused the militias of undermining Iraqi sovereignty, weakening the economy and stealing national resources through corruption to benefit themselves and Tehran.

Human Rights Concerns

Jurf al-Sakhar, approximately 60 kilometers southwest of Baghdad, has remained under militia control since Iraqi forces and Iran-backed PMF fighters recaptured it from Islamic State militants in 2014.

An estimated 140,000 residents have been prevented from returning to their homes.

Tsurkov said the issue extends beyond allegations of oil smuggling to include enforced disappearances, secret prisons and suspected mass graves.

She called for investigations into alleged abuses and the return of displaced residents, whose numbers she estimated at between 120,000 and 180,000.

Meanwhile, Iraqi authorities are investigating allegations that millions of dollars' worth of crude oil has been stolen from pipelines crossing the restricted area since 2021. Kataib Hezbollah denies involvement.

Despite Baghdad's latest directives, the central question remains whether al-Zaidi can translate government orders into effective state control or whether the operation will ultimately amount to a negotiated reshuffling of forces without dismantling militia influence.