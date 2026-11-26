Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Ukrainian article.



A documentary by the British channel Sky News about Ukrainian defenders, "24 Hours in the Kill Zone," has won an International Emmy Award.



In an interview with VOA, the film's producer Azad Safarov said, "We managed to show people during the war. It’s not about the shelling or the gunfire. It’s about the human story of the war — what ordinary people go through. After all, the majority of our service members come from civilian life."



Safarov is also a co-founder of the charitable foundation "Voices of Children."



The film captures a single day on the front line, as captured by a film crew in October 2025. The documentary team embedded with the 4th Battalion "Freedom Force" of Ukraine’s National Guard, the "Rubizh" Brigade.



The International Emmy is one of the most prestigious awards for television content produced outside of the United States, and it provides an opportunity to draw attention to Russia’s war against Ukraine.



Safarov says it has become more difficult to keep Ukraine in people's minds as the war has dragged on. "While everyone wanted to help at the beginning of the war, now one has to fight to capture that attention." He said he wanted to bring "the viewer into that space" and "allow them to feel what it’s like to be a soldier worrying about a fellow comrade-in-arms."



One of the film’s primary objectives was to highlight how Ukrainians go to extraordinary lengths to extract their fellow soldiers from even the most hopeless situations. In one instance, the film crew witnessed a six-hour rescue operation that involved Ukrainian personnel — and even a Russian prisoner of war.



Safarov said one of the aspects of the film that surprised the crew was how Ukrainian soldiers treat their wounded. He said the crew "had never before seen a commander remain on-site until the very end of an operation — until the soldier was successfully rescued. And believe me, this wasn't staged for the camera; these were genuine emotions."



Safarov recalls a particularly poignant moment when, back at headquarters, they watched in real time as a Ukrainian soldier checked the pulse of a wounded warrior.



"And at that moment, there is absolute, total silence. No one speaks. Then I hear the commander ask again, 'Check one more time.' They tell him, 'He’s not there.' He repeats, 'Check again, check again.' It’s chilling — you can truly feel how deeply he cares for his brother-in-arms. They had a whole host of missions and tasks that day — destroying the enemy, engaging targets, but everything else faded away. They were entirely focused on this single moment. When the commander gives the order to check— to turn on a flashlight immediately — and then they all let out a breath of relief... when there’s a response from the wounded man — it’s just..."



"It’s an incredible moment," says the film’s producer. "You realize that Ukrainian soldiers ... don’t treat their men like cannon fodder; they do absolutely everything in their power to bring them back. The commander told me later that it’s painful and difficult for him to look into the faces of the families of his fallen comrades and try to explain things. He feels the responsibility entirely on his own shoulders. That’s why, during the 22 hours or so we spent there, I never once saw him go to get some sleep."



Safarov says that while filming, he couldn't maintain journalistic objectivity; instead, he was genuinely rooting for the life of the wounded Ukrainian defender. "We need to be there to show the truth; we need to be there to document this moment. And I am very glad that we managed to do this — to show our people in action, to reveal the human side of this war.



“Because in every command post, every stronghold, and every trench, there are people— ordinary Ukrainians — who, due to Russian aggression, are currently forced to be away from their families, their jobs, and their civilian lives."