The United States says the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, has the authority to negotiate safeguards for South Korea’s planned nuclear-powered submarines, a State Department spokesperson told VOA.



The statement comes after China objected at an IAEA Board of Governors meeting last week, saying that all of the agency’s member states should agree before such talks proceed.



Safeguards are measures the IAEA uses to verify that nuclear material is not diverted for weapons purposes. Nuclear-powered submarines present a particular challenge because their fuel is used for a military activity rather than a peaceful nuclear activity, and the submarines can spend long periods at sea.



The United States approved South Korea’s plan to build nuclear-powered submarines in November 2025, but key details, including who will supply the fuel, have not been settled.



Under Article 14 of its safeguards agreement with the IAEA, a country without nuclear weapons can reach a separate arrangement with the agency that temporarily suspends normal safeguards on nuclear material used for permitted military purposes, such as powering submarines.



At the IAEA board meeting on November 18, China’s ambassador in Vienna, Li Song, said that the way in which the agency monitors nuclear fuel for South Korea’s submarines should be decided by the board and all member states, not only through technical talks between the IAEA and Seoul.



He also said U.S.-South Korean cooperation would be the second case, after AUKUS, involving the transfer of nuclear material for non-peaceful purposes. Under AUKUS, a 2021 pact, Britain and the United States are helping Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines.



But a State Department spokesperson said in a written response to VOA that the IAEA has established authority to negotiate safeguards implementation, including Article 14 arrangements.



U.S. Ambassador Wells Griffith welcomed the technical consultations at the meeting, saying they match the IAEA’s existing authority and South Korea’s Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty obligations. The European Union praised Seoul’s reporting compliance, and the IAEA director general’s report, saying any finalized arrangement would be submitted to the board for appropriate action.



An initial IAEA report released November 18 said South Korea plans to manufacture the fuel domestically using imported low-enriched uranium, enriched to 20% or less, without naming a supplier. South Korea and the IAEA held their first technical consultation October 8 and plan to continue talks next year toward an Article 14 arrangement.