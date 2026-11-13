Amnesty International calls on Aussie government to recognize ‘gender apartheid’ in Afghanistan

Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Dari article.

Amnesty International Australia has called on the Australian government to support international recognition of "gender apartheid" and back efforts to hold the Taliban accountable for what it describes as systematic violations of the rights of Afghan women and girls.

In an open letter, the rights group urged Canberra “to support recognition of gender apartheid under international law and follow through on accountability for the Taliban's crimes against women and girls.”

The appeal is part of Amnesty Australia's campaign, "16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence and Persecution in Afghanistan," launched alongside the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence initiative observed annually from November 25 to December 10.

Since returning to power in 2021, the Taliban have barred women from secondary and higher education, restricted most employment opportunities, and imposed limits on freedom of movement. Human rights organizations and Afghan women's groups increasingly describe these policies as "gender apartheid," arguing they amount to a system of institutionalized gender-based oppression. While gender apartheid is not currently recognized as a distinct crime under international law, advocates are pushing for its formal recognition.

Amnesty also encouraged the public to sign the open letter and amplify the voices of Afghan women and girls through advocacy and social media campaigns.

Recent findings by U.N. Women have highlighted the worsening situation for women in Afghanistan. The agency reported in August that the Taliban have issued more than 100 decrees affecting women and girls since 2021, restricting access to education, employment, justice, freedom of movement, and public life.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has also documented enforcement of the restrictions. In an October report, the mission expressed concern over arrests and detentions of women in Kabul and Herat for alleged violations of dress-code regulations, saying the measures undermine women's rights to freedom of movement, expression, and personal autonomy.

Amnesty International Australia said the campaign seeks to ensure Afghan women and girls are not forgotten amid competing global crises and to maintain international pressure for accountability and the restoration of their rights.