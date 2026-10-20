‘Borscht Battle’ in Washington Raises Funds for Ukrainian Medics

Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Russian article.

A chilly rooftop in downtown D.C. was turned into a culinary battleground last weekend as more than a dozen cooks made their best versions of Borscht, a traditional Ukrainian dish. Money raised from the fifth annual “Borscht Battle went to the Leleka Foundation which provides medical equipment for Ukrainian combat medics.

The competition featured a wide variety of recipes: traditional, vegetarian, vegan, and even borscht made with sprats, the small oily fish found in the Mediterranean and Black Sea. Each dish was identified only by a number, to make the voting as objective as possible, allowing guests to judge the soups solely on taste. This is the fifth year the event has been held in the U.S. capital. Organizer Gleb Latnik. says what began as a friendly debate over whose borscht is best has grown into a major charity fundraiser, bringing together members of the Ukrainian community and American guests.

“It all started when two friends argued about whose borscht was better. We decided to organize a battle, invite other participants, and hold a competition,” said Latnik. “The first year, we hosted it on my rooftop. After that, it became an annual event. The beneficiaries change each year, but the money always goes toward helping Ukraine.” This year, admission to the event was a donation to the Leleka Foundation. The organization supplies Ukrainian medics with medical backpacks and emergency equipment, including tourniquets, hemostatic gauze, airways, chest seals and splints. A separate fundraising effort was dedicated to purchasing thermal blankets, which help keep wounded Ukrainian soldiers warm during evacuation before they reach a medical facility.

Foundation representatives said assistance is provided in response to specific requests from the front lines in Ukraine's fight against Russia. Medics and unit commanders can contact the organization directly to report their needs.

“People can submit a request through our website. Medics or unit commanders fill out a form, and our staff in Ukraine receive the information and contact them directly to clarify exactly what is needed," said Ivan Vidyakin, co-founder of the Leleka Foundation. "We have focused specifically on medical backpacks for medics. If one medic is properly equipped, a single backpack can help that person save, for example, 10 lives on the battlefield."

For many guests, the competition was not just a charity event but also an opportunity to experience Ukrainian culture. Some came looking for a familiar taste from childhood, while others were trying borscht for the first time.

“My family is from Odesa. I’m the first person in our family to be born in the United States. My grandmother used to make borscht when I was growing up, so I’ve been eating it since childhood,” said Anthony, one of the visitors. His friend Rachel admitted she had never tried borscht before.

“I like beets, but I’m not a big fan of cold soups. Anthony told me about this event, so I decided to come and give it a try,” she said. Rachel’s favorite was the vegan borscht made with mushrooms and cabbage. "It's delicious. It’s completely different from what I expected,” she said.

The winner was determined by a vote among the guests. First place went to “Mariupol Borscht,” the one made with sprats. It also placed in the top three last year but won the top spot. Organizers say the event brought in over $5,000 dollars.