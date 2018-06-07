Accessibility links

Californian Gets 10 Years for Child Sexual Abuse in Thailand

  • VOA News
Thai police parade suspected pedophiles at a news conference in Bangkok's police headquarters, Dec. 11, 2008. A 71-year-old American has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing boys in Thailand.

A former California car salesman could spend the rest of his life in prison for sexually abusing boys in Thailand.

As part of a plea bargain, a judge sentenced 71-year-old Paul Alan Shapiro of Los Angeles to 10 years in prison and ordered him to pay two of his victims $20,000.

Shapiro will also undergo 20 years of supervision after his release.

Shapiro pleaded guilty last year the day before he was supposed to go to trial.

He was charged with traveling to Thailand numerous times for more than 20 years, paying small sums to underage boys for sexual acts, and photographing himself and the boys.

His youngest victim was 13 years old.

