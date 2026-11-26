Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Mandarin article.



China has extended for another two months its suspension of a ban on exports of several critical minerals to the United States, a move analysts say roughly aligns with the timing of the current U.S.-China trade truce.



China’s Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday that from November 28 through January 27, 2027, it will continue to suspend its ban on U.S.-bound exports of gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials, which are used in semiconductors and defense systems. It also will keep on hold stricter reviews of graphite exports to the United States. Other export controls on the minerals remain in place.



U.S. officials have repeatedly described critical minerals as a national security priority and urged world economic powers to diversify their supply chains to reduce reliance on China for critical minerals.



Bonnie Glaser, managing director of the Indo-Pacific Program at the Washington-based German Marshall Fund of the United States, told Voice of America in an email that she reads this "as an extension of the suspension of US-specific restrictions, not an elimination of China's export-control regime... General licensing requirements remain, and the separate prohibition on exports to US military users or for military purposes remains in effect.”



Glaser added that “The extension approximately aligns the expiration date with the expiration of the tariff deal. It is only for two months.”

China introduced the export controls on certain “dual-use items” to the U.S. in December 2024. The move was widely seen as retaliation for then-President Joe Biden’s expanded restrictions on exporting chip technology and equipment to China.



China imposed export controls on seven rare earth elements in April 2025, as trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies escalated following President Donald Trump’s announcement of global reciprocal tariffs. Beijing broadened its rare earth restrictions again in October of that year.



After President Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea, in late October 2025, the two leaders reached an understanding on trade issues. The following month, China announced a one-year suspension of the export-control measures.



Earlier this month, as some of the pauses were due to expire, China’s Commerce Ministry announced a two-month extension. The ministry’s notice on Tuesday extended the suspension of several restrictions outlined in the original 2024 announcement, which had been set to expire Friday.



Washington and Beijing have been negotiating to extend the current trade truce, which is set to expire on January 10, 2027.



On Wednesday, Washington announced plans to levy new tariffs on major trading partners over excess manufacturing capacity, with China facing a 20% tariff. He Yadong, a spokesman for China’s Commerce Ministry, said Thursday that China asked the U.S. to return to the “track of resolving disputes through dialogue and consultations.” He added that China “reserves the right to take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.”



President Trump met again with President Xi earlier this month in Shenzhen, China, while attending the APEC summit. Xi is expected to meet again with Trump in December when he travels to Miami for the G20 summit, which would mark the fourth face-to-face meeting between the two leaders this year.