Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Mandarin article.

In an unexpected move, China has placed Shanghai Communist Party chief Chen Jining — a member of the ruling party’s Politburo — under investigation, ahead of a major leadership reshuffle in 2027.



The official Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday that Chen, 62, is under investigation for “suspected severe violations of discipline and laws" but gave no further details. He is being investigated by the Communist Party's top anti-corruption watchdog.



Chen is the fourth member of the 24-member Politburo chosen in 2022 to be investigated, after Xinjiang party chief Ma Xingrui and two top military officials, Zhang Youxia and He Weidong, all seen as close to Xi.



The investigation is notable because of the post that Chen holds. Shanghai’s party secretary is one of China’s most powerful regional posts and has traditionally served as a steppingstone to the highest levels of the Communist Party. The last time a Shanghai Party Chief was investigated was Chen Liangyu in 2006.



President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and former leader Jiang Zemin all held the position before rising to national leadership.



Who’s Chen Jining?



Chen entered the Politburo in 2022 and was appointed as Shanghai party secretary shortly afterward, replacing Li Qiang, who had been promoted to the Politburo Standing Committee, the party's most powerful decision-making body.



A trained environmental scientist, Chen earned a doctorate from Imperial College London in 1992 and later served as president of Beijing's prestigious Tsinghua University from 2012 to 2015.



He entered government in 2015, serving as China's environmental protection minister before becoming mayor of Beijing in 2017. He oversaw preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympics.



Unlike many senior Communist Party officials whose careers have been built primarily through political and administrative networks, Chen was widely regarded as a technocrat with strong academic credentials and expertise in science and technology.



Why was Chen targeted?



The announcement caught many China watchers by surprise. Chinese authorities have not disclosed specific allegations or evidence against Chen. The wording, “suspected severe violations of discipline and laws,” is commonly used in corruption investigations.



Yang Jianli, founder of the U.S.-based human rights organization Citizen Power Initiatives for China, told VOA that anyone perceived as a potential successor to Xi could become a political target.



"Xi Jinping cannot allow another center of power to emerge while he is trying to extend his rule and accomplish his political ambitions," Yang said.



Xi's expanding purge



Chen's case comes amid an intensifying campaign against senior officials across China's civilian and military leadership.



Neil Thomas, an honorary senior fellow on Chinese politics at the Asia Society Policy Institute, described the investigation into Chen Jining as the latest step in Xi’s campaign of “self-revolution,” the party’s term for strict internal discipline.



“Xi believes strict internal discipline is essential to transform the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] into an effective self-regulating institution that avoids the fate of the Soviet Union and escapes China's historical cycle of rising and falling dynasties,” he wrote on X.



At the Chinese Communist Party's Fifth Plenum in October, the party announced the expulsion of 33 Central Committee members, the largest such purge at a single plenum since China's reform and opening-up period began in 1978.



The 21st Communist Party Congress is expected to convene in Beijing in the second half of 2027. Xi already has broken with the party's previous practice of limiting leaders to two five-year terms, and he is widely expected to seek an unprecedented fourth term as party chief.



Thomas said further purges are likely before the congress, as Xi seeks to promote a new generation of officials whose loyalty to him is beyond question.