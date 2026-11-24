Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Persian article.

Fatemeh Sepehri, an activist jailed in Iran's Vakilabad Prison in Mashhad, told fellow activist Pouran Nazemi in a phone call Friday that her health is getting worse.

Sepehri, about 62, has a heart condition and was hospitalized several times last year. Arrested in 2022 during nationwide protests, she was sentenced in 2024 to 18½ years in prison on charges that included insulting the regime's supreme leader. She was also among 14 activists who signed a 2019 letter calling on then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to step down.



During the phone call, Sepehri said she suffers from pain in both hands, adding: "The hand that wasn't working at all is now working for the other hand."



Nazemi posted the audio of the phone call Monday and stated that the prison authorities disconnected the call twice.



The phone call was released after Sepehri’s brother, Ali Sepehri, reported on Sunday that his sister’s physical ailments had worsened in prison and that she is being denied specialized medical care, calling for her immediate medical furlough.



Ali Sepehri wrote on his Instagram account that his sister told the family during a phone call that the pain in her hands had become so severe she cannot sleep at night and struggles to carry out daily activities.



Nazemi is a social and political activist who has faced pressure from the Islamic Republic, arrests, and imprisonment for years because of her support for political prisoners, work in underprivileged areas of southern Kerman, and signing the "Statement of 14 Political Activists Calling for the Resignation of Ali Khamenei."



In December 2025, Nazemi was arrested while attending a memorial ceremony for Khosrow Alikordi in Mashhad and transferred to Evin Prison. In January 2026, she was hospitalized "in a coma" caused by a severe kidney infection and pain, and she eventually was released on bail in February 2026. The Mashhad Revolutionary Court sentenced her in absentia to five years and nine months in prison.



