Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Russian article.

A new investigation by the British newspaper The Telegraph identified more than 500 instances of suspicious activity by Russian trawlers near telecommunications cables linking Europe and the United States.

U.S. and European governments and security services have long suspected that some Russian fishing vessels may be used for intelligence gathering near critical undersea infrastructure.



VOA spoke with three U.S.-based experts on intelligence, Russia and international security about what may be behind such activity and how it fits into the broader confrontation between Russia and the West.



Analyzing four and a half years of data from Global Fishing Watch, a satellite-based vessel-tracking platform, The Telegraph identified 17 Russian fishing vessels that repeatedly lingered over or moved along undersea cable routes.



North of Scotland, Russian vessels spent 337 hours near the Atlantic Crossing 1 cable. One ship changed direction 10 times along a 25-kilometer stretch. Such movements alone do not prove espionage, but naval experts interviewed by The Telegraph said slow movement could allow vessels to use sonar or underwater vehicles to map the seabed.



Jessica McFate, vice president of intelligence operations at Babel Street and a national-security specialist in open-source intelligence, said fishing vessels offer plausible cover for such activity.



“Russia’s been using fishing trawlers for about ten years to do this kind of surveillance, mostly of cables, because they have a plausible reason to be loitering at sea. That’s what you do when you’re fishing,” McFate told VOA. “And [they have] a plausible reason to claim that they’ve damaged a cable with the fishing trawler because accidents do happen.”



In May 2025, the European Union sanctioned Russian fishing companies Norebo and Murman Sea Food, saying linked vessels had operated near critical infrastructure and military sites and may have carried intelligence-gathering equipment. Both companies denied involvement in espionage.



Russia’s Foreign Ministry also rejects the allegations. At a November 20 briefing, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called them political pressure and unfair competition, saying the vessels “are not used for purposes unrelated to fishing and are not equipped with equipment intended for intelligence or sabotage activities.”



McFate said the issue poses a broader dilemma because restrictions on large fishing companies can carry economic costs.



“It is a combination of different challenges that can be posed to Western governments at the same time,” she said. “If they do damage to or surveil internet, then it’s a genuine threat. The second is that if we interdict the fishing conglomerates too much, then the global economy can be affected. … I would say it is absolutely textbook Kremlin shadow war.”



The trawlers fit into a broader picture. After incidents involving damaged energy and telecommunications cables in the Baltic Sea, NATO launched Baltic Sentry in January 2025 to strengthen patrols around critical infrastructure. Britain later said it and its allies had tracked Russian submarines in the North Atlantic and announced $117 million for drones, sensors and artificial intelligence to detect underwater threats.



Stephen Blank, a senior fellow in the Eurasia Program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, said activity around undersea infrastructure should be viewed as part of a broader confrontation between Russia and the West.



“I don’t like the term hybrid war,” Blank told VOA. “Actually, what’s going on is war, as Russia defines it. Intelligence gathering is a function of war. So, using these shadow vessels as intelligence platforms is absolutely part of the war. … These ships are conducting what is basically acts of war. They are spying on Western targets.”



European authorities have linked Russia to cyberattacks, sabotage, GPS interference, airspace incursions and other activity below the threshold of open conflict. Moscow rejects allegations that it is waging a hybrid campaign.Sarah E. Mendelson, Distinguished Service Professor of Public Policy at Carnegie Mellon University and a board member of the Free Russia Foundation, said such activity also carries a danger of misattribution.



“This hybrid warfare has been escalating,” Mendelson said in an interview with VOA. “It takes different forms. It’s disinformation. It can be economic pressure. It’s very highly related to whatever technological innovations are occurring.”



She added: “One thing that worries me is that it could lead to attribution error. Lots of people are using drones. Is it possible that something happens in a country, and they actually think it’s the Russians, but it’s not the Russians? … This kind of escalation can lead to misperception. And it’s how broader wars start.”