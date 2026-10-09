Human Rights Group: Repression Intensifies in Russia for Participation in ‘Undesirable Organizations’

Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Russian article.

The number of politically motivated prosecutions in Russia involving restrictions on freedom of association increased by 50% in the first nine months of 2026, according to a new report by the Support for Political Prisoners Memorial Center.

The human rights group was part of the Memorial Human Rights Center that was liquidated by a Russian Court in 2022. Operating as the Support for Political Prisoners Memorial center, the group continues to work independently to help political prisoners in Russia.

According to the new report, the number of people charged in politically motivated criminal cases rose to 328 from 219. Those targeted are primarily supporters of late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, “USSR citizens,” Jehovah’s Witnesses, and members of organizations designated as “undesirable.”



Meanwhile, the number of prosecutions linked to Navalny’s organizations increased by 107% over the year, from 69 to 143 people. The number of people accused of financing an extremist organization rose by nearly 117%, from 77 to 167.

Human rights activist Anna Karetnikova points out that one of the main trends in recent months has been a change in the nature of political repression.



Whereas a significant proportion of criminal cases previously involved public statements, including those made online, she says law enforcement authorities now are increasingly targeting people for actions that the authorities interpret as support for or participation in “banned” organizations.



“The focus is shifting to people who do not openly protest but express their disagreement in various ways or support the side they believe is right in the conflict,” Karetnikova told VOA’s Russian service.



According to Karetnikova, such activities may include running chat groups, providing materials for publication, or financially supporting organizations.



The Support for Political Prisoners Memorial Center report said the number of cases involving money transfers to the Navalny-founded Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), which Russian authorities have designated an “extremist organization,” has risen particularly sharply.



At the same time, the overall number of cases related to persecution for public statements fell by 22% over the year. There was an increase in other types of cases, however, such as in the number of cases involving calls for extremism. Those rose by 26%, while cases brought under articles concerning crimes against state security increased by 13%.



According to Karetnikova, people who were not previously considered political activists are increasingly becoming targets of criminal prosecution. She attributes this to the fact that, as the best-known opponents of the Russian authorities are imprisoned or leave the country, the repressive apparatus begins to expand the pool of potential targets.



“This includes tractor drivers, teachers, rural doctors — anyone,” Karetnikova said.



The report’s authors also note a significant increase in the role of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in political prosecutions. In 67% of politically motivated criminal cases, at least one charge falls under the FSB’s investigative jurisdiction.