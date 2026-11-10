Imprisoned Iranian human rights lawyer suffers heart attack

Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Persian article.

Iranian human rights lawyer Amirsalar Davoudi, who was being held in solitary confinement in Isfahan prison, reportedly suffered a mild heart attack on November 8, according to Iranian human rights groups.

The Norway-based group Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO), citing an unnamed source, said Davoudi was transferred to Al-Zahra Hospital in Isfahan for treatment but was discharged Monday and has since been returned to prison.

The source said Iranian authorities attributed Davoudi's deteriorating health to a change in his medication during his detention, even though Davoudi was not taking any medication at the time of his arrest.

The human rights lawyer was arrested on October 11, 2026, while attending court and defending one of his clients.

He was among the lawyers involved in the so-called “Alikhani Square” protests case. More than 50 people were arrested and put on trial for their alleged role in the January 2026 protests in Isfahan. At least 12 were sentenced to death.

Davoudi also officiated by phone the wedding ceremony of detained protesters Alireza Sepahi and Mahshad Keshani. The ceremony took place just hours before Sepahi was executed, and an audio recording of the event was later published by media outlets.

The report of Davoudi’s transfer to the hospital comes amid growing concerns about his health and personal safety while in detention.