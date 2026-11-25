Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Persian article.

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her concert team were each given 74 lashes Monday in Qom, defense attorney Mostafa Nili told the Iranian news site Emtedad. The punishment that has drawn widespread condemnation from human rights groups, including Amnesty International.



Nili announced on Monday, November 23, that Parastoo Ahmadi, Soheil Faghih-Nasiri, Amin Taheri, Amirali Pirnia, and Mohsen Lashkari appeared at the Qom Prosecutor's Office following the confirmation of their verdicts. Nili said the five were flogged at the Qom prosecutor's office after their appeals failed, and the case was sent for enforcement.



The Iranian government has not commented on the matter.



The action stems from Ahmadi’s musical performance at the historic Deir-e Gachin Caravanserai in Qom province. A video of the performance was published on YouTube on December 11, 2024, under the title “Caravanserai Concert,” and it was dubbed an “Imaginary Concert” because it was held without a live audience.



During the performance, Ahmadi sang without the mandatory hijab alongside a group of male musicians. While the video received widespread acclaim on social media, the Islamic Republic’s judiciary filed criminal charges against the singer and her crew.

Qom Criminal Court sentenced the artists to 74 discretionary lashes, a two-year ban on artistic and musical activities, and a two-year travel ban on charges of what they called "wounding public chastity through the production and publication of vulgar and immoral content in cyberspace."



The sentences were subsequently upheld by the Qom Province Court of Appeals. While the case initially involved Ahmadi and eight musicians and crew members, Nili’s latest update confirms the flogging sentences against five of the defendants.



In response to the confirmation of the sentences, Amnesty International had previously called for an immediate halt to the floggings of Ahmadi and the other concert participants, emphasizing that corporal punishment constitutes torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment.



Ahmadi was arrested in December 2024 following the release of the "Caravanserai Concert" and was later released. The performance and subsequent judicial crackdown have once again drawn international scrutiny to the Islamic Republic's restrictions on female solo singing and artistic expression.



The U.S. State Department previously has highlighted the ban on women singing in public and the judicial persecution of artists in its annual human rights reports on Iran, noting that musical activities in the Islamic Republic are subjected to strict state surveillance and restrictions.



Furthermore, Dafna Rand, a former U.S. State Department official, told Voice of America in April 2024 that the state of women's rights in Iran was deteriorating, noting that women face not only systemic discrimination but also punishment and imprisonment for defying mandatory hijab laws.