Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Persian article.

Iran has rejected a request for a retrial by Kokab Bodaghi Pegah, a teacher's union advocate living in Izeh, for a second time, and referred her case for enforcement of her one-year prison sentence, the Coordinating Council of Iranian Teachers’ Trade Associations reported Sunday.

Bodaghi Pegah was convicted of “propaganda against the regime” over her union activism.

According to the council, the Supreme Court upheld the teacher’s one-year prison sentence after the Khuzestan Province Court of Appeals fully affirmed the initial one-year sentence issued by Branch 101 of the Ahvaz Criminal Court in late July of this year.

In September 2025, Bodaghi Pegah was also sentenced to a three-month suspension from service by the Administrative Violations Appeals Board of the Khuzestan Province Department of Education.

Also on Sunday, the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that Nazanin Abedini Kafshgari, a Baha’i resident of Qaem Shahr, was sentenced by the Sari Revolutionary Court to three years in prison and an eight-year ban on social rights, such as holding public sector jobs.

According to HRANA, the sentences were issued on November 9 by Branch 1 of the Sari Revolutionary Court, presided over by Judge Ammar Ramezani. The court charged the Baha’i citizen with "propaganda against the Islamic Republic system" and "propaganda in favor of groups or organizations opposed to the Islamic Republic system."

HRANA stated that the court cited her educational and religious activities—including teaching Baha’i beliefs to children and her social media activity—as the basis for her conviction.

HRANA further reported that Fariba Asadi, a social activist detained in connection with the 2025–2026 protests, has been sentenced to six years in prison along with supplementary punishments.

According to HRANA, the Islamic Republic charged the female protester with "assembly and collusion, acting against national security, and participating in protests." In addition to the prison term, she was sentenced to a two-year travel ban, a two-year ban on membership in social groups and organizations, and dismissal from government and public service jobs.

Her verdict was issued by Branch 2 of the Karaj Revolutionary Court, presided over by Judge Sabzevari. Asadi, a resident of Karaj, was arrested by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence agents on January 26, 2026.

Separately, the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights announced that Golaleh (Nazanin) Elyasi, a resident of Mahabad, was arrested on Saturday, November 14, after being summoned to the city’s Sentence Execution Unit, and was transferred to the women's ward of Urmia Central Prison to begin serving her two-year sentence.

According to Hengaw, Elyasi was sentenced to two years of imprisonment in August 2026 by Branch 1 of the Mahabad Revolutionary Court, presided over by Judge Ahad Siami, on the alleged charge of "assembly and collusion to commit crimes against national security."

In its reports on religious freedom in Iran, the U.S. Department of State has specifically documented the persecution of Baha’is, Iran's largest non-Muslim religious minority. According to the State Department, they face arrest, imprisonment, and social restrictions for peaceful religious activities, including teaching their beliefs.

The State Department has repeatedly designated Iran as a "Country of Particular Concern" for "particularly severe violations of religious freedom," emphasizing that Baha’is in Iran face systematic discrimination in areas including education and employment. The United States has consistently called for the release of prisoners of conscience and the dropping of charges that violate the universal right to freedom of religion or belief.