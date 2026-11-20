Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Persian article.

Human rights sources this week reported that the death sentences of Navid Najjaran and Milad Armoon had been upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court, and that the cases of the two young protesters had been referred to the sentence enforcement branch.

The case dates to the 2022 nationwide protests, when Arman Aliverdi, a member of the Basij militia, was killed in Tehran’s Ekbatan neighborhood. A criminal court first sentenced Armoon, Najjaran and four other defendants to death for murder, but the Supreme Court overturned those sentences. In a retrial, Armoon was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay blood money, while Najjaran was acquitted for lack of evidence.

Earlier this year, Branch 15 of the Tehran Revolutionary Court, presided over by Abolghassem Salavati, sentenced Armoon and Najjaran, along with two other defendants, Mehdi Imani and Seyed Mohammad Mehdi Hosseini, to death on a separate charge of “moharebeh,” or “enmity against God.”

Rights groups say the convictions relied on forced confessions.

The Dadban Legal Training Center reported Thursday that the Supreme Court had upheld the death sentences of Armoon and Najjaran, and that their cases had been sent for enforcement. Citing an informed source, Dadban said the court overturned the death sentences of Imani and Hosseini and sent their cases to another branch of the Revolutionary Court for retrial.

The United States sanctioned Salavati in 2019 for imposing harsh sentences, including death sentences, on political prisoners and peaceful protesters.

The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights also reported that Shamim Ettehadi, a Baha’i resident of Yazd, was arrested after intelligence agents raided his parents’ home and searched the property. He was taken to an undisclosed location.

The Baha’i faith is Iran’s largest non-Muslim religious minority, with an estimated 300,000 followers, but it is not recognized under the Islamic Republic’s constitution, and its members have faced arrests, property seizures and bans on higher education since the 1979 revolution.

According to Hengaw, government forces searched the home during the raid and confiscated several books and other items related to the Baha’i faith, along with electronic devices belonging to family members. Ettehadi had previously faced arrest and judicial action because of his religious beliefs and related activities. Authorities have not disclosed the reason for his arrest or his whereabouts.

The U.S. State Department has also documented the persecution of Baha’is in Iran, reporting that government forces have raided their homes, arrested them, and seized their personal belongings and electronic devices. The department says Baha’is face charges such as “propaganda against the state,” national security offenses, imprisonment, and other government-imposed restrictions because of their religious beliefs and activities.