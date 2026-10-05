Iraq’s FM says protecting Kurdistan Region Is Iraqi government’s responsibility

Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Kurdi article.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein says the federal government is responsible for protecting the Kurdistan Region, as Iraq enters a new security phase following the end of the U.S.-led coalition mission in the country.

Speaking to journalists at the Iraqi Embassy in Washington on Thursday, Hussein said Baghdad is also moving forward with a plan to bring weapons under state control and disarm armed groups by June 2027.

Hussein said the government has a clear plan and that details will be announced in stages. He added that some armed groups have already expressed support for the process and that most Iraqi political leaders and parties support bringing weapons under state control.

The Iraqi foreign minister also addressed security in disputed areas between Baghdad and Erbil, including parts of Kirkuk, Diyala, Salah al-Din and Nineveh, where concerns remain about possible Islamic State activity.

“There have been intensive meetings between the two sides over the past three weeks,” Hussein said, referring to Iraqi and the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces. He added that the meetings would continue “to discuss matters of mutual concern,” particularly following a recent IS attack.

Asked about the security of the Kurdistan Region following the withdrawal of U.S. forces, Hussein said the federal government has a responsibility to protect the region.

“It is the Iraqi government's responsibility to protect Kurdistan, just as it is the responsibility of the Peshmerga forces,” Hussein said. “Regarding any attack targeting any part of Iraq, it is the government's responsibility to protect all areas.”

The comments come as the United States and Iraq move from the coalition mission against Islamic State toward a bilateral security relationship.

During his Washington visit, the Iraqi foreign minister is also holding meetings with U.S. officials to discuss Iraq-U.S. relations, regional security and economic issues. His visit follows his participation in the United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York.