Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Kurdish article.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has ordered federal authorities to take control over all border crossings in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region and to manage oilfields under Kurdish security control in four provinces, a move Kurdish leaders rejected as unconstitutional.

However, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Baghdad has the constitutional authority to deploy federal forces along all international borders, including those in the Kurdistan Region, lending judicial backing to al-Zaidi’s efforts to expand federal authority.

The orders, issued Tuesday, follow an investigation into oil smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company. Baghdad says the measures are aimed at combatting smuggling and protecting national resources, but Kurdish officials say they threaten the region’s constitutionally recognized autonomy.

The measures announced by Al-Zaidi include deploying federal security personnel, closing unofficial crossings, and expanding surveillance of oil production and transportation.

Baghdad defends its measures

Sabah al-Numan, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of Iraq’s armed forces, told VOA that the decisions were part of an ongoing investigation into oil smuggling.

Combatting oil smuggling is certainly among the government’s priorities,” al-Numan said.

Abdul Amir Taiban, an adviser to the Iraqi prime minister, told VOA that investigations had uncovered smuggling operations involving national resources, prompting the federal government to intervene.

Taiban defended Baghdad’s actions, citing Articles 110 and 112 of Iraq’s constitution, which define the federal government’s exclusive powers and its role in managing oil and gas. “The federal government is continuing to complete its measures to put an end to theft, violations and encroachments on national wealth,” he said, calling on the regional government to comply with the constitution.

Competing constitutional interpretations

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s Council of Ministers on Wednesday rejected Baghdad’s measures, saying the constitution requires joint management of oil resources and protects the region’s authority.

Iraqi constitutional expert Maytham Handhal told VOA that ambiguities in the constitution itself have contributed to recurring disputes between Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region.

He told VOA that adopting a federal oil and gas law could provide a framework for resolving disagreements over production, management and revenue distribution.

Concerns over a new political crisis

Iraqi political analyst Ihsan al-Shammari warned that the deployment of federal forces in Kurdish-controlled areas, alongside unresolved disputes over salaries, budgets and oil revenues, could trigger another crisis between Baghdad and Erbil.

Mahmoud Khoshnaw, a member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, told VOA that Baghdad’s decisions would create new tensions but also could provide an opportunity to address outstanding disagreements.

He described the absence of a federal oil and gas law as the “missing link” in resolving the dispute and stressed the importance of continued dialogue with Baghdad.

Iranian military pressure

The dispute with Baghdad comes as the Kurdistan Region faces renewed military pressure from neighboring Iran, which has justified operations against Iranian Kurdish opposition groups on security grounds.

Officials from the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan told VOA that eight separate drone attacks targeted camps and facilities in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah provinces Tuesday night.

The officials said they suspect Iran was responsible. VOA could not independently establish who carried out the attacks.

Amanj Zibayi, a senior Democratic Party official, said the strikes were intended to intimidate residents and prevent them from returning to the camps.