Iraqi Teenager Charged in London Subway Bombing

British police on Friday charged an 18-year-old man with attempted murder following the bombing of a London Underground train last week that injured 20 people.

The man, Ahmed Hassan, reported to be from Iraq, was arrested in the port of Dover — a popular departure point for ferries to France. He also was charged with the use of an explosive, police said.

Following Hassan’s arrest, police searched the suburban home of a couple that fostered refugee children, where he had been living. The house was one of several searched by police.

The charges against Hassan were announced after police released two other people who had been arrested in connection with the bombing.

A 21-year-old man arrested in Hounslow, west London, on Saturday, and a 48-year-old man arrested in Newport, south Wales, on Wednesday were both released. Four other men — including Hassan — remain in police custody.

Thirty people were injured when a homemade bomb, placed inside a bucket wrapped in a shopping bag, partly detonated on a train stopped at London's Parsons Green station during rush hour September 15.

The attack sparked a manhunt for the perpetrators and prompted officials to briefly raise the national terrorism threat to the highest level.

Police said they are continuing their investigations and are searching several properties across the country.