Iraq's closure of Iran border crossing fuels protests

Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Kurdi article.

Iraq's decision to close the al-Sheeb border crossing with Iran has triggered protests in the southern Maysan province and heightened tensions with Tehran.



The crossing was closed Wednesday, October 21, until further notice. Iraqi authorities cited technical and security concerns, but the decision has drawn growing opposition from influential Iran-aligned factions within Iraq's political establishment.



On Sunday, dozens of protesters blocked a main road leading to oil companies in Maysan, demanding the crossing reopen amid concerns about rising food prices and disrupted trade.



On Monday, an Iraqi court issued an arrest warrant for Mustafa Duair Abdulhassan, head of Maysan's provincial council, following a complaint from Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidii's office regarding Abdulhassan’s threats of civil disobedience. The prime minister also ordered an investigation into his remarks.



Abdulhassan warned Sunday that residents would "resort to civil disobedience and cut Maysan off from the rest of Iraq" unless the crossing reopened. He is affiliated with Sadiqoun, the political wing of the Iran-aligned Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia led by Qais al-Khazali.



The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella organization of Iran-aligned armed factions, separately accused Baghdad of yielding to American "dictates and pressure" over restrictions on border crossings and Iranian flights.

Iranian state media reported that Tehran had received no advance notice of the closure. Iranian Interior Ministry spokesman Ali Zeinivand said the matter was under review.



VOA has reached out to the White House and State Department for comment on allegations of U.S. involvement in the closure but had not yet received a response at the time of publication.



Speaking to VOA, Abdul Amir Ta'iban, an adviser to Zaidi, accused Iran of facilitating smuggling activities that have damaged Iraq's economy and society.



"Iran has caused great harm to Iraq through the smuggling of drugs and counterfeit money," Ta'iban said, warning that narcotics trafficking has devastated Iraqi youth and counterfeit currency undermined confidence in the dinar.



He said Baghdad should close crossings where violations persist but acknowledged that broader closures would require a political decision by the government, backed by the ruling Coordination Framework coalition.



Iran's Embassy in Baghdad rejected the smuggling allegations, describing them as false.



A State Department spokesperson told VOA earlier this month that Iran has long exploited Iraqi resources and supported armed groups threatening Iraq's sovereignty.



"Our goal remains a sovereign, secure, and prosperous Iraq that prevents attacks in and from its territory, delivers for its people and the region, and stands as a strong U.S. partner," the spokesperson said.



Safwan Qusay, an economist close to the prime minister's office, said Iranian exporters sometimes convert Iraqi dinar earnings into dollars through informal markets, complicating Baghdad's financial controls.



According to Qusay, Iraq is exploring a mechanism allowing payments for certain Iranian humanitarian imports through an account in Oman, subject to U.S. approval.



Jamal Kocher, a member of Iraq's parliamentary Finance Committee, also did not rule out a sanctions connection, citing efforts to combat weapons trafficking, narcotics and counterfeit currency.